



President Muhammadu Buhari has warned operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service and other port officials not to frustrate businesses with processes that could cause needless delays.The President gave the warning on Thursday shortly after inaugurating some government projects in Kaduna State, North West Nigeria.The projects include two additional locomotives and 10 additional passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service; as well as the new Inland Container Depot.“Our Customs and port officials must now make the Kaduna Inland Dry Port work,” President Buhari said on his tweeter handle.“They must not frustrate business, commercial and industrial enterprises with unnecessary bureaucracy and delays. Our ‘ease of doing business’ attitude must be visible; we must make this port work,” he warned.The President who was pleased with the commissioning of the projects was also hopeful that Nigeria’s infrastructure was steadily upgrading.He said: ”Our economy is set for jobs and growth. Today is a landmark day for our importers and exporters.”According to him, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port is the first proper inland dry port to be completed among the seven approved across the country.Others at various stages of completion are located in six states – Ibadan (Oyo), Aba (Abia), Kano (Kano), Jos (Plateau), Funtua (Katsina) and Maiduguri (Borno).President Buhari further commended the Kaduna State government, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for providing access roads and other utilities which facilitated the establishment of the port.Today in Kaduna I’m pleased to commission 2 additional locomotives & 10 additional Passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail service; and to commission the new Inland Container Depot. Nigeria’s infrastructure is being steadily upgraded, & our economy is set for jobs and growth.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 4, 2018Today is a landmark day for our importers and exporters. The Kaduna Inland Dry Port is the first proper Inland Dry Port to be completed among the seven approved across the country. Six others — in Ibadan, Aba, Kano, Jos, Funtua and Maiduguri — are at various stages of completion.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 4, 2018I congratulate the Kaduna State Govt, Ministry of Transportation, and Nigerian Shippers’ Council.And let me specially commend the initiative of the Shippers’ Council, & the Kaduna Govt for facilitating the establishment of the Port by providing access roads and other utilities.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 4, 2018