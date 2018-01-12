President Trump is under fire again for lamenting the immigration status of some countries in the temporary protected status and saying they are from shi*thole countries.

He made this statement during immigration negotiations on Thursday with lawmakers in the Oval Office, according to CNN





He allegedly said: “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?”





The president was referring to people from Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and African countries in the temporary protected status program, a source in the meeting told Fox News.





About a dozen people, both Republicans and Democrats, were in the room at the time he made this statement. And according to a source, a lot of them gasped at Trump’s statement.









The president also suggested the United States should admit more people from countries like Norway instead of people from the sh*thole countries.





Trump had met with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and held a news conference with her Wednesday. In a statement, the White House did not deny Trump made the comments.