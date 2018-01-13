 Dino Melaye shares photo of himself crying over the recent Benue killings | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Dino Melaye shares photo of himself crying over the recent Benue killings

Dino shared the photo of himself rocking a shirt with a photo of him crying on his IG page and wrote
''Stop the killing!!! Government must act beyond condemnation of the barbaric Benue massacre''.

He also stated on his IG post that once the Senate is back, it will investigate and ensure the prosecution of all those behind the Benue killings


''The National Assembly upon resumption on Tuesday must restore the confidence of Nigerians in Nigeria by taking the Benue killings very very seriously. The perpetrators must not escape as the case is always. We are not in a Banana Republic.''
