Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday warned President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

This is coming after Gov. bello endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in 2019 after attending a juma’at with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Jan 5th.





Gov. Bello said President Buhari will secure more votes in Kogi than his state Katsina, come 2019.





Reacting, Senator Melaye said Bello was a liar by making such assertion.





He tweeted: “Buhari in 2015 won kogi with 264,851 while Buhari won Katsina with over 1,345,441. Yet Yahaya Bello said Buhari will win more votes in Kogi than Katsina in 2019.





“Population and registered voters, Katsina is poles apart from Kogi. Buhari should be careful of a customary liar.”