Management of the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, has kick-started the process of fixing the gas pipeline that exploded at Ugbokodo community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Our Delta State correspondent who visited the scene of gas explosion which took place in the early hours of Thursday, January 11, 2018, authoritatively report that an indigenous company, NANPIST Venture, was on ground clearing the affected area for proper assessment and evaluation of the damaged caused.





An Official of NANPIST, Kingsley Onaipia noted that he was on site at the instance of NGC, stressing that excavation was being carried out to enable NGC Management ascertain the level of damage before real work will commence.





Reacting to the developmet,the Ugbokodo-Okpe community said that they have no problem with NGC in her bid to restore the damaged pipeline.





They, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken, saying that, “NGC did not officially consult the community before mobilizing to site for work.”





Ugbokodo-Okpe community Spokesman,Mr. Tobore Adjisha in a chat with newsmen stated that the gas pipeline explosion caused serious damage in the community, adding that they are still in shock as a result of the panic caused by the ugly incident.





Adjisha who emphasised that no life was lost from the incident that forced many to scamper for safety in such an odd hour, noted that their major concern was for the gas pipeline to be fixed with appropriate compensation paid to his community.





According to him,”The extent of damage was much. You saw the extent of the flame of the fire inside the creek, both the mangrroves and other things were damaged. Both nets, fishing boats, were consumed by the fire.”





“NGC has come to see us. They promised to come back after they had ascertained the extent of the damage. But we are not satisfied with the step they have taken so far. We are not happy because they didn’t tell us before they mobilized to site.”





While assuring the management of NGC of their readiness to dialogue towards amicable settlement and compensation, Adjisha disclosed that as a peace loving community, they will provide the convivial atmosphere for peaceful negotiation.















