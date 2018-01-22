Daura Emirate Youth Progressive Movement (DEYPM) on Sunday said it would buy nominations forms for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, so they can stand for re-election next year.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the movement, Malam Abdulkadir Lawal, in Daura at a rally which was attended by thousands of youths from the five local governments areas under Daura Emirate.





The five local government areas under of the Emirate include: Daura, Baure, Zango, Mai’adua and Sandamu.





“We will purchase the forms as part of our contribution to support the two political leaders to recontest during the polls,” Lawal stated.





He explained that they decided to purchase the forms, following Buhari and Masari’s fine performance in office.





“Governor Masari has succeeded in transforming education, infrastructure and health sectors in the state within the last two years.





“The anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government has been yielding results as looted funds are being recovered,” he added.