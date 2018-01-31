The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said that the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, knows those behind the killings and destruction of property going on in different parts of the state.





Speaking in an interview with Daily post, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, said the minister had already told the world that he knows those involved in the killings.





The Minister had, while addressing reporters in Abuja over the issue said that the anti-open grazing law promulgated by the state had caused the killings in the state.





The governor disclosed that since after the mass burial of 73 people in Makurdi, the state capital, nine more deaths have been recorded in various parts of the state.





Asked if the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has really responded well to the security issues, the governor said all the state is asking for is the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the massacre.





He further called for the arrest of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN.





According to him, “All we are asking the Federal Government is for the perpetrators of the killings to be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.





“Since after the mass burial of 73 people in Makurdi, we have recorded nine isolated killings in different parts of the state. There have not been mass killings but we want the government to do more.





“The Minister of Defence should arrest killers because he knows them. He has come out openly to justify the killings by Fulani herdsmen and has defended their criminal activities.





“He knows where they are but what we don’t know is why they are finding it difficult arresting and prosecution the herdsmen even when they have claimed responsibility to the killings.





“We call on the government to arrest the Secretary and President of MACBAN.”





The Governor also reiterated his vow not to speak or get involved in politics for himself or President Buhari until justice is done and killer herdsmen brought to book.





He added, ” As I have stated earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom has suspended any form of campaign and won’t speak or participate in politics until situation of things in the state is brought to normal.”