A High Court sitting in Abuja has on Tuesday nullified the suspension of Senator Buruji Kashamu from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Justice Valentine Ashi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, gave the order in his ruling.
The Senator was suspended by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the party prior to the December 9 national convention held at the Eagles Square in Abuja
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com