A High Court sitting in Abuja has on Tuesday nullified the suspension of Senator Buruji Kashamu from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
 
The party was also restrained by the court from taking any further disciplinary actions against the lawmaker.

Justice Valentine Ashi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, gave the order in his ruling.


The Senator was suspended by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the party prior to the December 9 national convention held at the Eagles Square in Abuja

