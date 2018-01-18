



In recent days Chelsea and Conte have been forced to make a shock move into the transfer market to secure the services of the west ham Centre forward Andy Carroll much to the dismay of the Fans. The former Liverpool flop have been seen as a must secure financial target as Conte looks for ways to bring the blues back to scoring ways. The departure of Diego Costa to Athletico Madrid created a big hole as Chelsea have the missed bullish and intimidating threat of the former Spaniard who was more or less a nightmare to teams during his time at the bridge. It is believed that Conte is in need of a Centre forward with a strong aerial presence as well as physicality to keep up with the demands of the leagues.





Chelsea yesterday evening were able to see off Norwich city from the penalty shootout with nine men as Morata and Pedro saw red before the end of extra time. The result becomes the fifth consecutive draw of the calendar year for Conte who has watched from the dugout as his team fails to convert clear cut chances from juicy positions. Morata’s woes continue as the Spaniard was sent off before the end of extra time. Batshuayi on the other hand have failed to impress the manger when tested and was substituted even as he ended the Chelsea 3 game drought with the first goal of the encounter.



