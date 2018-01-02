Charlyboy has released his 2018 prophecies.

This is coming at a time popular pastors in the country are also revealing their prophecies for the year, 2018.





The OurMumuDonDo convener in a video shared on his Instagram page said Boko Haram will surrender in 2018.





Charlyboy said “My people 2018 don land. I would be a hypocrite to wish you all a happy new year but let me wish you less suffering, less stress, less frustration. What does 2018 hold for us let me consult my crystal ball ‘Intelligible noises’.





“The suffering shall increase if we allow them to keep pushing our mumu button this year, APC, PDP, all shall be rejected by Nigerians wey sabi hallelujah.





“I see Boko Haram laying down their arms and organising a peace concert.





“I see Nigerian pastors they are planning to stop collecting tithes they are building schools for their poor congregation





“I see Nigerian police stop collecting bribe and brutalising the poor, hooray to them.





” Dead people will remain in the land of the dead they will no longer be made ministers.





“Old people shall pass away for the young to grow.





“This 2018 will be what we make of it it we swim or sink no messiah is coming to rescue us, make we all agree say our mumu don reach final bus stop.”