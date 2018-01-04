Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Thursday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is using “Fulani herdsmen to wage silent genocidal jihad.”
Fani-Kayode made the allegation while noting that 120 innocent persons have been slaughtered by the herdsmen.
In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain noted that herdsmen “killed innocent souls” like “point and kill catfish. ”
He wrote: “Buhari is using his Fulani herdsmen to wage a silent genocidal jihad.
“120 innocent souls slaughtered like “point and kill” catfish and the very next day he appoints a DG for his 2019 pres. campaign organisation.
“How can anyone be so cold, callous, cruel and insensitive “
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com