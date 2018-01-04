Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Thursday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is using “Fulani herdsmen to wage silent genocidal jihad.”





Fani-Kayode made the allegation while noting that 120 innocent persons have been slaughtered by the herdsmen.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain noted that herdsmen “killed innocent souls” like “point and kill catfish. ”





He wrote: “Buhari is using his Fulani herdsmen to wage a silent genocidal jihad.





“120 innocent souls slaughtered like “point and kill” catfish and the very next day he appoints a DG for his 2019 pres. campaign organisation.





“How can anyone be so cold, callous, cruel and insensitive “