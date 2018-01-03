President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that those who looted the country’s treasury can no longer sleep well, due to the current anti-corruption fight.





Buhari made the declaration during separate meetings with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at the presidential villa, Abuja.





The president warned that anyone found culpable in the war against corruption will have the law to contend with.





According to Buhari,“Justice will be done to all in the war against corruption. As religious leaders, I urge you to tell your followers to respect the rights of others.





“Those that stole from the public can no longer sleep well in the country today. When they run abroad, they cannot take their landed assets with them. We will, in all cases, have them return what they looted.”





Recall that the president had also urged religious fanatics to stop killing people to please God.