President Muhammadu Buhari has signed eight bills into law. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, briefed State House correspondents on Friday.



Prominent among the bills signed into law is the Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges), Act 2018. The Act grants members of Legislative Houses in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the House or committee.





According to Enang, the law is meant to strengthen the power of the legislators to carry out their legislative functions.





The powers include powers to summon any person to appear before her, give evidence, including power of an officer of the legislative House to arrest any person who commits an offence against the Act.





Another bill signed into law was the National Institute of Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018. Another law the President assented to was the National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2018.





The Act establishes the National Senior Citizens Centre in the country to cater for the needs of senior citizens.