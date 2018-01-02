President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration will investigate and bring to book all perpetrators of mayhem across the country.He reiterated that no religion or civilised culture tolerates violence, especially the taking of another life.According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at separate meetings with with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Buhari said anyone, or group of persons, who unleash violence on the innocent in the name of a movement, cause or religion lack understanding of the ordinances of God.“You can’t kill to please God; and I know no religion tolerates the taking of another person’s life in the name of a religious movement.“There is never a justification for killing any member of the society. We have been tackling the Boko Haram menace, and we have made significant impact, and we will extend the measures to stop all wanton killings,’’ he said.The President said the security apparatus will be consistently reviewed to check threats to the peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians, and ensure the safety of lives and properties.