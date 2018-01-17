Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying, he was never in charge of governance, but has left the nation in the hands of cabals in the Villa.
In his contribution on the floor of the Senate, Misau wondered at the composition of the executive, saying that Ministers have failed woefully in discharging their responsibilities.
“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, President Buhari is not in charge, but the cabals. They determine who and who to be appointed.”
“During our New year holiday, cabals in the Presidency became suspicious that the Senate President may defect to PDP, so they have made up their minds to initiate impeachment moves against him’, Misau alleged.
Calling names, he said: “The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami was almost a nuisance.”.
He faulted the recent appointment of a Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
According to him, the newly appointed DG has failed his career exams twice but got appointed as Senior Special Assistant, foreign matters before the development.
The lawmaker was saddened that government was derelicting in the implementation of policies that would have better the lot of Nigerians.
Meanwhile, Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa South Senatorial district differed strongly that all arms of government were a subset of each other.
He explained that failure of the executive was also the failure of legislative arm.
He urged decorum rather than making sweeping statements by Senators, adding that Senators as statesmen should not be antagonistic to the executive.
