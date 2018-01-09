President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commiserated with the government and people of Niger State on the death of a former Governor of Katsina State, Col. John Yahaya Madaki, on Monday.In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President extended his condolences to professional colleagues, family and friends of the deceased, who retired after serving the country as a former military governor, Commanding Officer of the 123 Guards Battalion and Commandant of the Brigade of Guards.The statement read in part, “The President extols Madaki’s courageous and meritorious service to the nation, which continued after his retirement from the army, taking up responsibilities as Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Special Adviser on Security to the FCT.“President Buhari believes Madaki’s contribution to the development of the nation will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.“The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.”