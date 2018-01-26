President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the highlight of the President’s engagements during the visit would be his statement under the historic theme for the AU Summit, namely: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”“This is the first time in the 54-year history of the AU that anti-corruption will be made a theme of the gathering of the regional leaders.“It would be recalled that on July 4, 2017 during the 29th Session of the AU, African leaders unanimously endorsed President Buhari to champion the fight against corruption on the continent. The endorsement was in recognition of his personal commitment and widely acclaimed anti-graft drive at the domestic level.”