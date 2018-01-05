Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for not controlling ‘his lust for blood.’





The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain said Buhari was not worthy of any respect.





He was apparently referring to the ongoing killings of innocent persons by Fulani herdsmen across the country.





In a Facebook post, the controversial writer also took a swipe at the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai for inflicting pains on the people.





He accompanied his post with the picture of Buhari and El-Rufai in a train.





Fani-Fayode wrote, “A Governor that is incapable of controlling his obsessive desire to inflict pain is not worthy of honor.





“A President that is incapable of controlling his insatiable lust for blood is not worthy of respect.





“Many were slaughtered under your collective watch: we shall not forget!”