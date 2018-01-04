The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has said that it was worrisome that President Muhammadu Buhari does not understand the meaning of restructuring.





According to the party, the President must have misinterpreted the call for restructuring to mean a call for return to parliamentary system of government.





The SDP, however, insisted that the country must be restructured.





This was part of a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alfa Mohammad, on Wednesday in Abuja.





SDP said, “From Mr President’s position expressed on 1st January 2018, it is obvious that he may have misinterpreted the call for restructuring to mean a call for return to parliamentary system of government thereby resisting the need for virile and workable nation where maximum welfare and security of every citizen would be guaranteed as basis for sustainable development and good governance.





“The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has read with great dismay the views expressed by president Mohammadu Buhari on the call for the restructuring of Nigeria to reflect the principles of true federalism. We are disappointed that Mr President is still hammering on the blame game and canvassing the uae of the Assembly process that has repeatedly been unable to yield any positive results in terms of restructuring when, in fact, a report of the National Conference is on ground.





“Unfortunately for Nigeria, when it comes to restructuring, the President would rather thrash his party’s (APC’s) manifesto upon which he rode to power as well as the consensus of opinions of eminent Nigerians from all walks of life drawn from various ethnic nationalities and geo-political zones who sat at the 2014 national conference organised by Federal Government of Nigeria.





“It is worrisome that the President has continued bare -facedly to jettison the opinions of regional socio – cultural organisations and respected individuals that restructuring Nigeria is the best option for ensuring unity, stable democracy and progress.”