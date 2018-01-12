The President of Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja branch, Adesina Ogunlana, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence and indecisive action” on herdsmen killings.

He said Buhari’s attitude is enough ground for him to be impeached.





In a chat with newsmen, Adesina said the President is indirectly approving the killing by Fulani herdsmen.





His words: “We have seen the federal government display its might and concern for security in certain parts of the country, the question and puzzle now is why the government is quiet in the face of the Fulani herdsmen which has led to the massacre of thousands of people and displacement of thousands of people from their normal abode.”





“The baffling silence, indifference and very low key response to the menace of the Fulani herdsmen who have been rated as the fourth deadliest terrorist organization in the world. This has raised grave allegation of partiality against the Federal Government in its clear relation to the menace of the Fulani herdsmen who have become notorious for mass slaughter of Nigeria people.





“We are joining hands and crying against the governor that it has not done enough. The chief reason, responsibility and duty of government is to ensure the security of life in its area. I dare say that the failure of the government to rise to the issue is enough ground for the impeachment of the President.





“Government where it fails to do its duty especially where it appears that indolence and ineptitude is deliberate and contrived, people would come to their own rescue and there would be no sympathy for that kind of a government.”