An All Progressives Congress chieftain and Presidential aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, has said he feels terribly bad about President Muhammadu Buhari because the president is confused on how to fix the country’s problems.





The First Texas Energy Corporation boss said the President has fallen into a brazen trap set by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP by allowing himself to be perceived as enemy of the South Eastern part of the country.





Ogbonnia faulted the manner with which President Buhari overheated the polity by chasing the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, instead of chasing his real enemies which is corruption and treasury looters.





Ogbonnia told Vanguard, “What factors would you say have contributed to his failure to meet your expectations? First, President Buhari started biting the fingers that fed him by turning the defining theme of his inauguration speech upside down.





“I belong to no one” was crafted to mean an upright president wholly committed to the greater good. Instead, Buhari naively replaced the brain trust that brought him to power with primitive loyalists who have no clue about the core change agenda of the APC.





“Second, I pity Buhari. Because of his dictatorial military background, a punch-line of the opposition, the Daura-born general surprisingly took the posture of a recruit in running the affairs of the nation. Notice that he appears confused on the perceived freedoms of democracy, including separation of power and his role in the ruling party and governance as a whole.





“As a result, Nigeria has found itself in a paradox where a virally corrupt opposition party controls virtually all structures of government.





“Third, Buhari fell into a brazen trap set by the PDP. The president allowed himself to be perceived as an enemy of the South-East and the South-South zones by the way of careless utterances.





“ To make matters worse, instead of chasing the real enemy, which remains the corrupt club of PDP that looted major development projects in the East, President Buhari started overheating the polity by chasing Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB. Prescribing IPOB as terrorists is far from the solution.”