BREAKING: Youths nab armed Fulani herdsmen in Delta (PHOTOS) 1:20 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Youths from Okpe town in Delta State, Wednesday morning disarmed some Fulani herdsmen who allegedly invaded the town. The herdsmen numbering over eight were arrested with several dangerous weapons, including guns. See photos… Details shortly... Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.