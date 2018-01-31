 BREAKING: Youths nab armed Fulani herdsmen in Delta (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Youths nab armed Fulani herdsmen in Delta (PHOTOS)

1:20 PM 0
A+ A-
Youths from Okpe town in Delta State, Wednesday morning disarmed some Fulani herdsmen who allegedly invaded the town.
 

The herdsmen numbering over eight were arrested with several dangerous weapons, including guns.


See photos…


Details shortly...

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top