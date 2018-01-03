The Rivers State Government has announced the dissolution of six councils Caretaker Committees in the State.
The sudden dissolution was announced in a statement by Kenneth Ubani, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.
He advised the affected Caretaker Committee Chairmen to handover all council property to the Local government Permanent Secretaries.
Details later…
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com