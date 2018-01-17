Suspected herdsmen have killed six people in fresh attacks on Benue communities.The attacks were said to have been on communities in Logo, Guma and Okpokwu Local Government Areas of Benue State.Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed the attacks on Wednesday when he received a former military administrator of the state, Brigadier General Dominic Oneya (retd), at the Government House in Makurdi.Oneya (rtd) had led a delegation on a condolence visit to the governor.