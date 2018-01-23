A former Minister of Education and Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, Co-convener, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has been detained by the police.





According to her tweet on Tuesday morning, she is currently being detained in Abuja on the order of the president of Nigeria, Buhari.





She wrote, “President @MBuhari at your instruction, the IG of @PoliceNG continues to detain me and have arrested some of our members





“President @Mbuhari , the police officers deployed by IG of @PoliceNG is violating my freedom of movement by locking me in broad day light at the Unity Fountain.





“This is a democracy. Officer Tina Ishaya just again refused to let me out of their wall.





“The FG of President @MBuhari instructed the IG of @PoliceNG to detain me and other members of @bbog_nigeria here at the Unity Fountain.





“Police men and women have built an impregnable wall and locked me in. I have asked them more than 30 times to let me out and they refused.”

@MBuhari :

I have been ARRESTED along with rest of our BBOG members and NOW DETAINED without a charge by the .



What Are WE Demanding?

BringBackOurGirlsNOW!!!!!!! I have been ARRESTED along with rest of our BBOG members and NOW DETAINED without a charge by the . @PoliceNG . WE are detained at the FCT command . The Police here has REFUSED to tell us why we are DETAINED.What Are WE Demanding?BringBackOurGirlsNOW!!!!!!! January 23, 2018

President . @MBuhari members of our BBOG Movement @BBOG_Nigeria HAVE BEEN ARRESTED BY OUR IG of . @PoliceNG . WE ARE ALL WAITING TO BE ARRESTED SINCE it has become an OFFENSE to DEMAND THAT YOU KEEP YOUR PROMISE TO RESCUE ALL OUR CHIBOKGIRLS. January 23, 2018

President @MBuhari The police officers deployed by IG of . @PoliceNG is VIOLATING my FREEDOM of MOVEMENT by LOCKING ME IN in broad day light at the Unity Fountain. THIS IS A DEMOCRACY. Officer Tina Ishaya just again REFUSED TO LET ME OUT OF THEIR WALL. January 23, 2018