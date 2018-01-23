A former Minister of Education and Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, Co-convener, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has been detained by the police.
According to her tweet on Tuesday morning, she is currently being detained in Abuja on the order of the president of Nigeria, Buhari.
She wrote, “President @MBuhari at your instruction, the IG of @PoliceNG continues to detain me and have arrested some of our members
“President @Mbuhari , the police officers deployed by IG of @PoliceNG is violating my freedom of movement by locking me in broad day light at the Unity Fountain.
“This is a democracy. Officer Tina Ishaya just again refused to let me out of their wall.
“The FG of President @MBuhari instructed the IG of @PoliceNG to detain me and other members of @bbog_nigeria here at the Unity Fountain.
“Police men and women have built an impregnable wall and locked me in. I have asked them more than 30 times to let me out and they refused.”
What Are WE Demanding?
BringBackOurGirlsNOW!!!!!!!
@Oby, you were used by this APC to remove GEJ. No doubt, your advocacy was partisan. You attended special church service at the Christian Center in Abuja to celebrate with VP Osibanjo about their success in the election shortly after the government was inaugurated. Unfortunately for you, PMBReplyDelete
lead government ended their romance with you by not giving you any position. So you became bitter. You can see how you were used and dummmmmmpppppeeedddd!
Madam sorry, such is life. But nothing for you in this present Government.ReplyDelete
What a sweet thing to experience for a betrayal like you. I remember when Audu Ogbeh announced your presence to the world at a campaign ground, now not even the minister of information Mr. Lie Mohammed could announce this to Nigerians. So sorry Mrs use and dump, HahahahahahahaahReplyDelete