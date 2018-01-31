Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s proposed political movement, Coalition for Nigeria, CN, has been launched in Abuja.





The launch held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.





Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Donald Duke were in attendance.





In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obasanjo had said neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could give Nigeria the leadership it deserves.

“We need a Coalition for Nigeria, CN. Coalition to salvage and redeem our country. You can count me with such a movement,” the elder statesman had said.

“Last time, we asked, prayed and worked for change and God granted our request. This time, we must ask, pray and work for change with unity, security and progress. And God will again grant us. Of course, nothing should stop such a Movement from satisfying conditions for fielding candidates for elections.

“Coalition for Nigeria must have its headquarters in Abuja.”





Speaking at the event, Oyinlola said the group is not yet a political party.





Oyinlola said for it to make electoral impact in the manner described by the former President, they would need to follow the constitution and register it as a political party.





He said, “If and when we come to an agreement that we must metaphose into a political party, then we will.





“We’re not a political party, at least, for now.