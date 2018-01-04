Salah takes home the award for the first time ever, as he managed to defeat competition from fellow finalists Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the awards ceremony in Accra, Ghana.The 25-year-old turned in a stunning campaign for Liverpool in 2017 as he scored 23 goals in 29 games after joining the English Premier League side from AS Roma.Aubameyang, meanwhile, scored an incredible 31 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions last term, but only managed to get his hands on the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.The CAF Player of the Year award was initially pared down to a shortlist of 24. From there, Salah, Aubameyang and Mane were named the three finalists in December.The winner of the award was selected by the current coaches and captain from every men’s national team in Africa.Salah's Liverpool team-mate Sane finished second in the voting, with Dortmund star Aubameyang coming in third.Complete list of winners at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Accra Thursday:1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG), 2. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool/ENG), 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund/GER)Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)Patson Daka (Zambia, Liefering/AUT)Hector Cuper (Egypt)Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)EgyptSouth Africa