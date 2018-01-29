Former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called off his constituency visit following pressure from well-meaning Nigerians.Briefing Reporters at Lugard hall headquarters of Kwankwasiyya movements in Kano, the former Secretary of the State Government, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi said the visit has been suspended indefinitely.Bichi said “In view ofvthe above and after lengthy consultation with well-meaning Nigerians, home and abroad, we painfully have decided to shelve the schedule visit at the moment “