It was gathered on Thursday that the NNPC officials were busy working on the pipeline from Nasarawa state when they came under heavy fire from the armed men which also left some of the officials injured and hospitalized.
Confirming the development, the Benue state Police Commissioner, Mr. Fatai Owosenyi said the attack could be regarded as the handiwork of bandits operating in the said area.
