The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of violating her various rights.Patience had in her suit filed on June 30, 2017, accused the EFCC of harassing her over her political views she held in 2015.She alleged that the anti-graft commission resorted to invasion of houses linked to her, and obtaining interim forfeiture orders against accounts‎ and houses belonging to her, her non-government organisation and her family members.But, delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice John Tsoho, ruled that none of her complaints against the EFCC was sustainable.The judge ruled that none of her rights, including rights to fair hearing, own property, family life, dignity of human person, and freedom from discrimination, was violated by the actions of the EFCC in the agency’s handling of the investigations of bank accounts and properties linked to her and her relatives.He held that the former First Lady having failed to prove her allegations against the commission, was not entitled to any of the six prayers, including N2bn damages, sought in the suit.The judge noted that Patience’s case had been weakened by the fact that the EFCC had said its investigations were ongoing.