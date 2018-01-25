The meeting was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, led the security chiefs to the meeting.
The new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, attended the security meeting for the first time since his recent appointment.
Apart from the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, also attended the meeting.
In a message posted on the Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, the Presidency said the security chiefs briefed Buhari on intelligence gathering and law enforcement efforts across the country.
“Security meeting today, presided over by President @MBuhari. NSA, Service Chiefs, Intelligence Chiefs, IGP in attendance.
“President briefed on Intelligence-gathering and law enforcement efforts across the country, by the various agencies,” the message read.
The meeting came at a time that there is growing concern over increasing killings by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen across the country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had in a statement released on Tuesday listed the killings as one of the issues the present administration had failed to address headlong.
