Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

A statement from Col Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public RelationsTheatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole said, so far, preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.