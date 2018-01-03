The victims reportedly died in the mosque while observing their morning prayers in the boundary town with Cameroon.
Sources told newsmen that the suicide bombers went in to pray with the residents.
Several others were reportedly wounded according to civilian JTF sources but details are still sketchy.
Communication with that part of Borno State has been difficult for some time due to the fact that telecom masts there were destroyed by insurgents several months ago, so most residents there use foreign networks to communicate with their loved ones in Maiduguri.
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com