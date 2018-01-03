Reports reaching Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, indicate that eleven people may have been killed by suicide bombers in a mosque in Gamboru Ngala about a hundred and forty kilometres from the capital.The victims reportedly died in the mosque while observing their morning prayers in the boundary town with Cameroon.Sources told newsmen that the suicide bombers went in to pray with the residents.Several others were reportedly wounded according to civilian JTF sources but details are still sketchy.Communication with that part of Borno State has been difficult for some time due to the fact that telecom masts there were destroyed by insurgents several months ago, so most residents there use foreign networks to communicate with their loved ones in Maiduguri.