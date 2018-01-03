The Borno State government has reviewed the curfew in Maiduguri metropolis from 8pm to 6am as against the existing 10pm to 6am.The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bulama, in a statement, said the curfew was temporary and would be between January 2 and 6.He said the curfew was imposed based on advice by the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole.The statement reads: “The Borno State government, on the advice of the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to inform the public that the existing curfew regime in the state has been temporarily rescheduled.“The curfew, as from Tuesday, January 2 till Friday, January 6, will last from 8pm till 6am. This review is done in the overriding interest of public safety, and to ensure that the emerging peace in the state is further consolidated.“While deeply regretting any inconvenience this timing adjustment may cause, the government craves the understanding and full cooperation of all.”Residents have, however, expressed mixed reactions over the review.Some of them described the curfew as “retrogressive”.Muhammad Idris said the review was not a right step towards the restoration of peace. “We have been enjoying relative peace and freedom of movement at night in the last two years. The action will induce fear in the people’s minds and expose them to hardships. “It erodes the sense of night life we have been enjoying in the metropolis,” he said.A Suya vendor, Ibrahim Aminu, said the curfew would “slow down” his business.Aminu argued that most people in the state capital conducted their legitimate activities in the evening.“The curfew will further affect businesses after the serious devastation caused by the Boko Haram insurgency,” he maintained.But Hauwa Musa described the curfew as “a positive step to restore sanity”.She maintained that recent attacks by the insurgents called for pragmatic measures to protect life and property.