The number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that although President Muhammadu Buhari lied to Nigerians about containing the menace of the terrorist Boko Haram sect, that he, however, must give him kudos for curtailing the attacks of the sect in the north east.Pastor Omokri who gave this while appearing in an interview on Ben Television on the Buhari administration, also said that his former boss, Jonathan, was not able to contain the terrorist group effectively because he had challenges buying arms.Pastor Omokri also disagreed, in a hot argument with a Nigerian, Kayode Ogundamisi, over claims that President Buhari once said he would islamise Nigeria.