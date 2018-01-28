



The highly anticipated third edition of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, is back with a bang.

After about nine months, Big Brother Naija 2018 dubbed Double Wahala has returned with Ebuka Uchendu as its host.





Viewers on DStv can catch the show on channel 198, while GOtv viewers can tune in to channel 29 to catch all of the excitement as contestants battle for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.



Meet the Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates:







1. Vandora, 23 year old lady from Edo state. She says she is a little bit of a crazy person, she enjoys talking to people, doing make up and watching TV.



She says she was at her lowest when she failed her second year at university. However that misfortune turned to be what she describes as her highest point in life when she finally graduated at an advertising school.

Vandora’s family was shocked to find out about her going into the house but she knows they’ll support her. What irritates you the most about other people: I’m usually very tolerant but sometimes you just don’t like people from the first time I see them.

Nina

2. Nina Chinonso from Owerri, she graduated from Imo state University, has a boyfriend. Nina speaks four languages and loves to interact with people so #BBNaija3 seems like the perfect place for her to shine. Nina is the last daughter amongst 5. She loves singing and chatting. The 21-year old English and Literary Studies graduate enjoys eating spaghetti and enjoys music by Wizkid. She describes herself as unpretentious and can neither stand proud people or liars.



Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina Ivy is an ambitious Stylist, model and, actor. She is jovial, fun to be with, she is someone with lots of ambition.

She says she loves talking, interacting with people and singing. Nina knows she’ll be the fans’ favourite because she will be “real and fans will love that”. If she were an animal, she said she would be a cat with nine lives for all the challenges she has gone through and overcome.

Nina Says she would be bringing her acting talent into the house and when she was asked about When asked what she would do with the prize money, she said: “I’ll pay my tithe, I’ll help my family, and I’ll invest in business”

Nina gets irritated when people are proud and lying.



K.brule

3. Kelvin aka K-Brule is 23 years old. K-Brule is an upcoming song writer and artiste. His hobbies are playing football and watching movies. His mum is super excited about him being a Housemate and he intends to bring his dirty sense of humour to the House. His favourite colour is metallic red. He is



K.Brule can also be found playing football and watching movies. After graduating from music school, he enrolled at university only to drop out when he learned that his mother was gravely ill. An only child, K.Brule says he is a fun, loyal and happy mate.

His mother is super excited about BBNaija. If he were a world leader, he would make energy and education accessible for all.

He promises to bring his vibe, to the house because he thinks he’s funny, and have a dirty sense of humour

What will you do with the prize money: 10% tithe, personal tithe to reach out to people, savings and invest in my career.

Teddy

4. Teddy, 29 year old big Brother Naija Housemate, Teddy has two things that make him feel good and they are recording and making music in the studio. He also enjoy spending quality time his four-year old son. Teddy -describes himself as a chameleon that can fit in any society, Teddy joins the House because he wants to ‘blow’ and ‘be popular’. His ever-supporting family and his four brothers have all rallied behind him.



Teddy plans to be involved in lots of razzmatazz, sneaky troublemaker while in the house

When asked what he would do with the prize money, he said: “Invest some of it, the rest will be used to fund my label”

For the first four listed above, this is their first time ever competing in a reality TV show. See their photos below:























Second set of housemates that were introduced:





Princess onyejekwe is 25 years old, PR manager from Enugu state. She is a Public Relations manager with a construction firm, she enjoys cooking & designing clothes. The 25 year old would love to use the Big Brother platform to explore her acting talent and if she wins, will spend the money on her lingerie & beauty business. She also enjoys partying on occasion. She recalls having not yet reached the highest point of her life and aspires for more. A geology graduate, Princess intends to use her time in the House to tap into her secret acting talents and let her “Alter Egos" take center stage.

Alex, going to be 22, says she is a trouble maker. She is 21, she is a social butterfly who enjoys dancing and talking. She likes polar bears and has promised not to hold back on anything whilst in the House. She believes everything about herself is unique and does not like fake or dirty people



Dayo aka Dee one is a comedian. He’s 27 and is the first of 3 siblings and a stand-up comedian. He loves Wizkid and says nothing will make him quit the game. If he wins the cash prize, he will start a comedy agency to help upcoming acts.



Miracle Igbokwe Ikechukwu, 22 year old. He is a pilot and model and once had a dancing crew named hip hop. Miracle is a pilot who enjoys dancing & camping. He is 24 years old and single. He plans to charm the ladies whilst in the House and believes fans will find him unique too. If he wins the prize money, he’ll get more aeronautic training and help his family.



See their photos below:

































Meet the third group of double wahala housemates. They’re all entertainment/media people.

Ahneeka is a 25-year old media entrepreneur who enjoys goofing around. She considers her sister to be her best friend. She loves eating pasta and her favourite colour is black. She doesn’t like dull moments so she will be livening up the House.



Growing up as the middle child of five siblings, Ahneeka has developed a love for unrest: she promised to eliminate “all things dull” by disturbing everyone in the House whilst having bucket loads of fun. Ahneeka’s biggest feat is of landing a media job despite her engineering background. She says her family is freaked out about her participation yet is fully supportive of her.

10. BamBam born in lagos, 28 years old, freelancer in acting and singing. 'The Secret' is her favourite book. She will miss her brother and best friend whilst in the House. She is bringing drama, entertainment and charm to the House. If she were a world leader, she would change peoples’ perceptions about themselves.



Actress and singer Oluwabamike “Bambam” Olawunmi joins the House secretly from her family. A native of Ogun state, Bambam confessed that binge-watching movies, playing badminton and singing were here favourite pastimes. She attended film school, which was a way to overcome her parents divorce. BamBam’s spirit-animal is the black panther because it has “good massage skills”.

11. Ricco Swavey describes himself as a protector who likes to stand up for the oppressed. He is a 25-year old actor who enjoys swimming and singing. He became a Housemate because he wants to create awareness about autism in support of his little cousin.



Even if he had a million dollars Rico Swavey would be in the House “just to catch the waves”. He said he exploded of joy when he got his first big acting gig, and shared that he was a lion at heart, a protector who likes to stand up for the oppressed. When Rico Swavey is not busy charming ladies, he enjoys swimming and singing. Rico’s parents and seven siblings are happy and supportive





Bitto is a 26-year old on-air presenter from Calabar

His lowest moment was when he lost his mum. He would love to win so he can change his family’s perception of the entertainment industry. The broadcasting travel bug is no stranger to the entertainment industry so we cant wait to see what he has up his sleeve. The Social Media and On-Air Personality won the United Purpose Nigeria 2017 Handwashing Campaign Ambassador contest.



The youngest of four siblings, he expects his family to be shocked but very supportive of him. He will miss Sylvia his best friend and girlfriend the most. If he was an animal, Bitto says he would be a camel for there is no stroke that can break his back. Bitto’s hobbies include traveling, taking pictures, music and movies.

See their photos below:





















Meet next 4 housemates to enter the house. They are business minded entrepreneurs 13. Leo, 25 years old, calls himself corporate hustler with a retail company. A native of Lagos, Leo is a 25-year old entrepreneur. He believes he will be fans favourite because he is good looking and intelligent. His favourite colour is black and he enjoys eating jollof rice and fried turkey a lot

14. Ifu Ennanda from Abia State, actress, business broker, writer and TV host, Ifu Ennada is 26 and an indigene of Abia state. Her favourite book is “The Inverted Pyramid”. She will miss her phone most whilst in the house. She believe that being a people’s person will make her a favourite in the House

Khloe aka KokobyKhloe is 24 years old, a fashion designer and is single. She loves horror movies and would be a cat, if she were an animal. She wants people to see the real her whilst she is in the House because she is sometimes misunderstood. She detests people who lie

Angel is 31 years old, a filmmaker, owns a tech company, working on a phone.



See their photos below:

























The next set of housemates are described as overly intellectual, they all have a university degree ( B.sc, Masters and some even have MBA degree while others are about going for their PhD)

17. Anto: Born and raised in the US, Anto came back to Nigeria for the first time at the age of 20 to work at her dream job in a male-dominated industry. By her own admission, she has no special talents that she knows of. Growing up on the Atlantic coast, Anto loves going to the beach, dancing and cooking. She also takes no prisoners for being scandalous so she can wear anything.

18. Tobi Bakre, 23 years old. A native from Ogun state, Oluwatobi Bakre is passionate about photography and football. Tobi’s hobbies range from poetry, dancing, rapping, singing and drawing. Against all odds, Tobi graduated from the University of Lagos considering he is an avid clubber who lives on social media. The youngest of four siblings, Tobi’s most painful experience was seeing his father cry at his grandmother’s funeral. Forever supportive, Tobi’s family shares in the BBNaija excitement. He has always wanted to be in the House if only “for fun”.

Cee-C works with an advertising firm. She enters the House pretty satisfied to have found her purpose in life. Oozing confidence and authenticity, she said she is “eye candy” and “mentally attractive” too. Her features are enhanced by her love for dresses that hug her body at the right spots. The privately educated Cee-C likes to learn new stuff and is an avid novel reader. She is a mean cook and is an avid tennis player. She can't stand judgmental people

0. Lolu is 29 years old, an investment manager. He enjoys eating, reading, traveling, playing video as well as board games. His highest point in life was securing a job at a large investment banking corporation, although losing his mother made him reach rock bottom. The University of Ilorin graduate also a secret poet, dancer and singer. He’s also great with accents. Lolu’s dad is unaware of his participation in Big Brother but his sister is excited about it.



