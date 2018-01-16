Ekweremadu spewed his anger on the recent Benue and Taraba killings on today’s senate plenary, saying that Nigerians must have peace and security before thinking of infrastructure and development.
According to him, “The senate is not the only group or body concerned, Nigerians are also worried. We are tired of always observing a minute silence, we must have peace and security before even thinking of infrastructure and development in the Country”, he said.
On the same vein, the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Sen Dino Melaye opined that “Justice is a scarce commodity, the president and Vice President should take a bold step and ring the bell of justice.”
Speaking on state policing, an issue debated over the years, Senator Godswill Akpabio said, “We should revisit the constitutional review where we can start State policing and community policing so as to curb these kind of internal mayhem.”
On his own part, Sen Gemade said “Police commissioner, Director DSS and Army commander of Benue State reported that those harboring these foreign armed bandits are known and reports have been sent to FCT.”
Supporting postulations of fellow distinguished senators, Sen. Sam Anyanwu said, “ They must be tagged as terrorist since they are foreign armed bandits and not play politics by tagging them as Fulani herdsmen.”
In response to the above positions of these senators, the senate president Dr. Bukola Ssaraki said, “I am not unmindful of the sobering fact that the new year has met many citizens in a reflective mood. Many were on the queue for petrol.
“Many households are grief-stricken. This mood of reflection is also one from which no lawmaker is immune; what affects one, affects all. When one part of the body is hurting, the whole body hurts, and this holds true for the entire nation.
“Distinguished colleagues, you will agree with me that even more sober reflection attends the killings in some parts of the country, particularly recent tragic events in Benue State.
“We condemn these killings in the strongest terms & we declare that mindless bloodletting has no place in our society. I offer our sincerest condolences to the people of Benue & indeed to all who have suffered the loss of their loved ones as a result of these wanton acts.
“The 8th Senate has continued its historic run, because by the end of 2017, we had passed 140 Bills over a period of 30 months. The landmark Economic Bills we passed helped to propel the country’s emergence from recession, powering us upwards in the Ease of Doing Business Report. While the legislative feats of the year gone by shall go down in the annals of lawmaking in this country, what is also true is that we cannot lose momentum, nor can we afford to rest on our oars”, he finally said.
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com