Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, has condemned the killings carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State.





The Senate President described the incident as “a reprehensible act of violence,” which has no place in Nigeria.





He said the senate would continue to render all necessary support towards ensuring that perpetrators of such “heinous killings” are brought to justice.





In a series of tweets via his social media handle, Saraki wrote: “Tuesday’s heinous killings in Benue State that has left countless families without their loved ones was a reprehensible act of violence. As Nigerians, we must all remain united in our condemnation of all such violence.





“I join all Nigerians in grieving and praying for all that have been affected. Such actions have no place in Nigeria. The perpetrators of this callous act must be caught and brought to justice.





“The Senate will continue to render all necessary support to ensure that this happens.





Recall that the State Governor, Samuel Ortom had confirmed that at least 20 people were killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state between Monday and Tuesday, last week.





Ortom disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State security meeting.