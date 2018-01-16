The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Monday convened a peace meeting with governors and stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa to address the disputes between the two states.





The meeting, which was meant to find a lasting solution to the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the states, was however postponed as the governors from the two states were not present.





It was gathered that the Secretary to the Benue state government, Anthony Ior, called for the postponement of the meeting to give room for the State Governors and other stakeholders to participate.





Ior said “No meaningful discussion could be made without the presence and input from the state governors.”





Also speaking at the meeting, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado, said that both the Tivs and Fulanis were not in the meeting.





He noted that they have never needed anybody to come in between them because they have been friends and brothers for decades.





Gyado said: “We are playmates, where is this thing coming from. We must get to the root of this matter. We must ask ourselves what cankerworm is trying to eat into our body and we must remove that cankerworm with surgical operation that’s necessary.”





The secretary to the Nasarawa state government, Abdullahi Mohammed, in his reaction, said that Nasarawa state is not at war with Benue state as being rumoured by some people.





Mohammed said: “Ordinarily, I see no reason why we should be here, but out of respect to your office, the governor directed that we should come and anything that will require sustenance of peace we should be part of it.”





The IG, however, promised to meet with the governors of the two states and agree on a new date and venue of the next meeting.