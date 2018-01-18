The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cabinet ministers of hypocrisy in the handling of the Fulani herdsmen attacks killed 73 people in Benue State.In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party flayed the collective silence of the governors and some serving ministers following President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to visit the affected communities.The party said it is a tragic failure of character and an act of hypocrisy that the same APC governors who, in 2013, unleashed insults on the PDP and its Federal Government for delay in visiting Borno State at the heat of insurgency attacks, have lost their voices now that President Buhari had refused to visit Benue, Taraba or Kaduna to condole the people.The PDP noted that neither the APC governors nor any federal delegation had visited Benue, Taraba or Kaduna since the unabating killings and traumatizing mass burial of the victims.PDP said: “It is unfortunate that the same APC leaders, who heavily criticised the PDP and wrongly accused it of staying away from troubled parts of the country, have become dumb under President Buhari despite his daily failures in governance and heartrending indifference to the plight of Nigerians.“Today, Nigerians are heartbroken to realise that those they thought were patriots and messiahs never had any iota of goodwill towards them.“The questions are; why have the APC governors and ministers suddenly lost their voices now that President Buhari has refused to visit Benue or shown any form of empathy to the plight of Nigerians? Have Benue and Taraba now become ‘no go areas’ for President Buhari? Indeed, this indifference calls for deeper reflection by Nigerians.“We challenge the APC governors to have a change of attitude towards Nigerians and at least show that they also are human, especially at this trying time, which the inept APC government has plunged the nation into.”