The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, his agriculture counterpart, Audo Ogbe, are presently holding a security meeting with the governors of Kaduna, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa and Taraba states over the violent attacks and herdsmen killings in their states.The meeting, which was at the instance of the interior minister, is expected to discuss and roll out strategies and measures to end the crisis which had claimed hundreds of lives.The agriculture minister in his address, said the Federal Government had decided to set up a cattle colony on 5,000 hectares where herdsmen could live and keep their livestock.Ogbe explained that security would also be provided for the colony by Agro-rangers, noting that these measures would be speedily implemented to curb the killings.He stated that the government had in the past assisted farmers in various ways, while neglecting herdsmen, noting that this negligence was to blame for the current situation in the states affected by the violent crisis.Dambazau, said the government was not happy over the criminality going on in the middle belt states, adding that the meeting was summoned to proffer solutions to the problem.