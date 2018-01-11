Lalong said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said his position was that it was wrong to start implementing the law without proper alternatives. The governor said Plateau was enjoying peace at the moment because his government brought everyone, including farmers and herdsmen, together.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.