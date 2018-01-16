Governor Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday expressed his Government’s “commitment towards preventing further invasion and killings” perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the state.





Ortom made the remark while warning those causing panic in the state to desist from such act.





The governor warned those, “raising false alarm and making inflammatory statements regarding the security situation in Makurdi, the State capital to desist from such acts or face arrest.”





In a statement signed and sent out by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom directed the police to apprehend anyone found to be fomenting trouble.





The governor said such alarms “create panic and give hoodlums the opportunity to harass, rob and even kill innocent people.”





Ortom described as “unfortunate, the tendency of some persons to exaggerate the situation, thereby causing fear in the minds of the people.”





The Governor noted that the protests witnessed in Makurdi last week have since been “brought under control.”





He urged residents of Makurdi to go about their normal activities without the “fear of molestation and assist security agencies with timely and useful information to enable them perform their duty of safeguarding lives.”



