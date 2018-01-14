Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; and a first class traditional ruler in the state, Abu Shuluwa, have condemned the statement credited to Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, that people in Middle Belt had all along been killing Fulani herdsmen in their domains.Ortom, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said there was never a time Benue people raised their hands against Fulani herdsmen.According to him, ‘Tiv people have not been killing Fulani, the whole world knows who has been the aggressor and who has been the victim in these attacks and the victim is Tivland.”Governor Ortom further reiterated his stand that anti-open grazing is the global best practice to avert constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country.Also reacting, the first class chief in the state, Tor Zankera, Chief Abu Shuluwa, described the statement as ‘unfortunate.’“I mean unfortunate for a traditional ruler who is expected to maintain peace, especially in crisis situation, traditional rulers are not expected to fuel crisis.”Shuluwa noted that the emir must have been misrepresented considering his roles as a father in the country whose wise counsel was needed during crisis time.“I doubt an emir of that status could make such sweeping statement; possibly, he was misquoted, but if truly he said so, then it is unfortunate.”