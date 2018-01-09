 Benue: Death toll from herdsmen, farmers clashes reaches 80 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Benue: Death toll from herdsmen, farmers clashes reaches 80

4:51 PM 0
A+ A-
Eighty people have been killed in Benue State since December 31 following clashes between cattle herders and farmers, said an emergency official Tuesday.


“80 is the number we can say for now, the attacks have not stopped,” Benue State Emergency Management Agency executive secretary Emmanuel Shior told AFP.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top