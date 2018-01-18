Professor Umar Labdo Muhammad of the Faculty of Humanities, Northwest University, Kano has alleged that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by right of conquest.

The University Don predicated his claim on the fact that half of Benue State is part of the Bauchi Emirate and also half of the Adamawa Emirate.





In a post on his Facebook, Muhammad stressed that by extension, Benue is “part and parcel of Sokoto Caliphate” as such nobody has the right to expel Fulani from the state.





Muhammad also stated that Fulani are the largest single nation in the African continent and they have “remained unbeatable throughout their history.”





The post reads, “Benue State belongs to the Fulani people by right of conquest. This is because half of the state is part of the Bauchi Emirate and the other half is part of the Adamawa Emirate. Benue is therefore part and parcel of the Sokoto Caliphate. So no one has the right to expel the Fulani from Benue under any guise.





“Second to the Arabs, perhaps the Fulani are the most benevolent and merciful conquerors in history. If they had applied the Nazi final solution to the natives, or if they had treated them the same way the European settlers treated Red Indians in North America or the Aborigines in Australia, the story would have been different toady.





“The Fulani are the largest single nation in West Africa and, perhaps, on the whole continent and they have remained unbeatable throughout their history.





“You can hate the Fulani, you can call them all sort of names, you can blackmail their spineless political leaders, you can conspire to wipe out the entire Fulani leadership in a single day, you can stage a coup and “orkarize” (excise) the core Fulani states from Nigeria, you can hate them to he’ll, but you can never beat them.





“Fulani’s main problem remains their meek, spineless, incompetent leaders that have lost all sense of responsibility and abandoned their people. But this problem, thank God, is not insurmountable.





“The Fulani are capable of changing their leaders: traditional, political, religious and cultural (I mean by cultural those so-called Fulani socio-cultural organizations that eat fat on the Fulani but cannot champion their cause or defend their rights). They have done this in the past and are capable of doing it again.”