The Presidency has faulted the killing of about 200 Fulani herdsmen and cattle in various attacks across the country, saying that “every life is valuable.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie made the remark while sharing comments by the Secretary to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma on her Twitter handle.





Onnochie wondered why Nigerians are silent on the death of herdsmen while crying about farmers and residents killed.





She wrote: “Every life is valuable.





“No one has a right to take any life.





“However, we are all silent on the murder of over 200 Nigerians.





“We are all caught up in the unfortunate loss of Nigerians on one side of the coin ONLY.





“The other side of the coin with over 200 lives lost, suffers in silence.”





Recall that Ngelzarma, had on Tuesday stressed that those who attacked Benue people were killers not herdsmen.





Ngelzarma said this while absolving his association of the killing allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State.





Featuring on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, the MACBAN leader maintained that herdsmen are peaceful people and not killers.





The MACBAN leader, who regretted the unfortunate killings, however called for an end to the “senseless killings.”