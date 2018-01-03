Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has condemned president Muhammadu Buhari over his continuous silence over the killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue.





Governor of the State, Samuel ortom had said about 20 people were killed by the herdsmen.





Fayose saddened by the incident questioned when Buhari will put an end to the killings.





In his tweets, he wrote, “I am deeply sad about the killings going on in Benue State.





“When will these killings by Fulani herdsmen stop?





“When is President Buhari going to act? Isn’t the silence of the President suggestive?