Nigerian TV reality show, Big Brother Naija entered its pairing stage on Wednesday.





The male housemates also had the choice to either accept or reject the ladies as they approach.





Acceptance means that the female housemate would receive a flower from the male housemate.





It should be recalled that a change in eviction process was also announced at the launch of the Double Wahala edition. According to the host of the reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, each housemate will be evicted with their peers and saved likewise.





Meanwhile, there was drama during the pairing as some rejected their partners.





This is how the 20 housemates were paired:





1. Tobi and Cee- c





2.Lolu and Anto





3. Angel and Ifu Ennada





4. Alex and leo





5. Dee one and Vandora





6. princess and Bitto





7. Bambam and Teddy A





8. Nina and Miracle





9. Khloe and K- Brule





10. Ahneeka and Rico





The #BigBrotherNaija 2018 tagged Double Wahala kicked off Sunday night with twenty housemates battling for the winning prize of N45 million as announced earlier by the organiser, M-Net West Africa‎.