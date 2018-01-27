The Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Konbowei Benson, has hired the services of a cleric to heal his constituency that been taken over by spate of kidnappings, militancy, killings, illegal oil bunkering and other criminal activities.

According to Punchng, Benson, who represents Southern Ijaw Constituency 4, revealed that his constituency will play host to a popular pastor, Rev. Uma Ukpai, for a crusade aimed at cleansing and healing the land.





In a statement on Thursday, he said the reason for the “cleansing and healing” crusade was to change the negative narratives of his community.





Benson said, “Travelling to our once very peaceful environment is now done only with the presence of heavily armed military men, even traditional and social functions are not left out; an ugly trend that has made everyone a victim and vulnerable.





It is worrisome that in the quest to acquire powers of invincibility, youths from the region have transported many idols, evil deities from other parts of the country to the region and entered into covenants with them without taking into account the effects on their spirituality and relationship with God.





This has increased idolatry and unexplainable lifestyle in the land.” Emphasising the need for the healing of the land, Benson said he decided to engage the “man of God”, Ukpai, who agreed to hold the crusade, saying its intent was to put a stop to all the criminal activities in the region by divine intervention.